Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.94

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $26.90. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 2 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
