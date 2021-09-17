Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.94

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $26.90. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

