Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 35,743 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 587,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 226,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.