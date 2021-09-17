Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $223.68 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.