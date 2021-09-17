Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 576.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.