Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

