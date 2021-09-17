Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.67 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.