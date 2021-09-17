Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,490 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.07 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

