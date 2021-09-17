Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 157.5% in August

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLTTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

