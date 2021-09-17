Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 919.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.