Smartlands Network (SLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $419,367.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00020788 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $50.12 million and approximately $419,367.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.