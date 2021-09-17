Smith Moore & CO. Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

