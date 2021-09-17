Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $204,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

