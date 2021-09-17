Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

