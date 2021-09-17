Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.92 on Friday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

