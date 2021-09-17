SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004874 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.