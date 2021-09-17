So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 6,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 843,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.