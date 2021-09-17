So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 6,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 843,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday.
The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.