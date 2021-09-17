Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Sonos has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $113,103,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

