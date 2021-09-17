Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRNE stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.