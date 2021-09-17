S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $550.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.90.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $454.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.91 and a 200 day moving average of $396.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

