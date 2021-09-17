Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $55.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.