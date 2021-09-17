Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Spero Therapeutics worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 135,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,777 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPRO opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

