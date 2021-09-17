Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AKIC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

