Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 12,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,352. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

