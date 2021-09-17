SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

