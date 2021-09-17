STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $144.16

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.16, but opened at $141.01. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 1,623 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 343.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,902 shares of company stock valued at $37,193,140 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.