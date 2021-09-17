StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

