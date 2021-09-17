STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.