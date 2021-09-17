Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $113.38. 380,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.