State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,234 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 152,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

