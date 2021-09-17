State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 27,504 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,929. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

