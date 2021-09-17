State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.30 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Novavax worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $28,254,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,340. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

