State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,192. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.