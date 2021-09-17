State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $246.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

