State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 520 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

