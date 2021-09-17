State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,960 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

SUI opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

