State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 82.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155,122 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in State Street by 15.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 71.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

