Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $53.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

STLJF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.23. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

