Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

SCM opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

