Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $1.36

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $4.67 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,294 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

