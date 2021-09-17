Steven J. Hilton Acquires 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:WAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.36. 919,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
