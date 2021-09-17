Stifel Nicolaus Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

