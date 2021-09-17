Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.