Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,162 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,307% compared to the average volume of 1,149 put options.

CFX opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,222 shares of company stock worth $16,836,808 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

