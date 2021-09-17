Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Danske to Sell

Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

