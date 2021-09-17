Stride (NYSE:LRN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

LRN stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Stride by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stride by 105,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

