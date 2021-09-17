Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,234,200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up 18.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Management worth $849,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

ARES traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. 5,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.