Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 80,166 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 963,831 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

