Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 825,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

