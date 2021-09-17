Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

SMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

