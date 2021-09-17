Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMLP stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $46.64.
SMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.
