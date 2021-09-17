SUN (old) Trading 99.9% Lower This Week (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00069428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00182485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00118510 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

